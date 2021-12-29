EDGAR, William

EDGAR, Jr., William J. "Bill"



William J. Edgar, Jr. (Bill) of Venice, Florida, passed away on December 20, 2021, at



Hospice of Sarasota after a brief illness of leukemia. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary



Edgar. He was also preceded in death by Suzanne Stilson



Edgar. Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Theresa Neatherton Garfield (Terri) and his son William Alden Edgar. Bill and Terri were close high school friends and reconnected in 2011 to start their life together in Venice. In his retirement, he made many new friends volunteering at the South County Food Pantry, The Chalk Festival, serving as President of two condo association boards and working at Calusa Lakes Golf Course. While living in Worthington, Ohio he was President of Amtekco Industries, a manufacturing company.



Bill was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 23,1949, the oldest son of Bill and Mary Edgar. After graduating from Carroll High School in 1967, Bill enlisted in the US Marine Corps where he fought proudly in Vietnam and received several medals and commendations. Upon completion of his service, he attended Ohio University in Athens and received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from The Ohio State University.



Bill was passionate about caring for his family and friends. He was kind and loyal and always ready to lend a hand to family, friends and causes he believed in. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his son, William. Bill became an instant "Billy" and "Papa" to granddaughters, Georgia and Sailor, daughters of Julie and Joshua Garfield of Tampa and granddaughter, Lennon Mayes and grandson Meyer James, daughter and son of Meghan and Jacob Garfield of Sarasota.



Bill is also survived by his siblings, Kathy (Tom) Skowron of Beavercreek, OH; Mary Denise (Bill) Duffy of Dayton, OH; Jim (Vanessa) of Hot Springs Village, AK; Tim of Dayton, OH; John (Beth) of Bellbrook, OH; Tommy (Tina Adair) of Springfield, OH; and Nell Forsythe of Fairborn, OH. Bill is also survived by many nieces and nephews, old and new friends and his dear friends Deborah and Rick Balonier.



A service will be held for Bill at The National Cemetery in Sarasota at a later date in January. Condolences to the family may be sent to the National Cremation Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239.



The family requests those who wish to express sympathy, make a donation in Bill's name to your favorite charity.

