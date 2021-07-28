EDLY, Joseph Alex



Age 90, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father Alex Edly and mother Margaret (Kavalyecz) Edly of Newark Ohio. He was the beloved



husband of Donna for 60 years; loving father of Linda (Roy) Mead, Karen (Anthony) Cardone and Janet (Charles) Borton; grandfather of Alissa, Michael, Becca, Alex, Ella and Ava; brother of John Edly; uncle to Bob Edly and Cathy Edly of Newark, Ohio. He is also survived by loving family members



Eleanor Howard, Jeffrey (Vickie) Hunt, Patti (Joseph) Vaccaro, Jon (Heidi) Grace, and Jo Ellen (Warren) Ljungren.



Joseph was born January 11, 1931, in Newark, Ohio. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in 1948 (now known as Newark Catholic). He served as the Vice President of his Junior and Senior Class, was an "All Ohio Basketball" player, and played baseball. After graduation, he joined the Army and served in Panama City for two years. He later graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in Business



Administration. He started working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a systems accountant in the Air Force Logistics Command. He met his wife Donna Howard while working at WPAFB and they married in 1961. Joe worked at WPAFB for 28 years and during this time he enjoyed playing cards during lunch and participating in softball and golf leagues with his co-workers. Joe also worked as a tax consultant with Earl Bassman and Associates for over 50 years, doing tax appointments in the evening after work. After retiring from WPAFB, Joe started his second career as a bartender for Kohler's Catering where he delightedly served drinks for the next 34 years.



Joe enjoyed playing golf and hit 3 "hole-in-ones", (2 after the age of 70!). Joe also enjoyed supporting his three girls in the Carroll High School Marching band, cheering on the Cincinnati Reds and Dayton Dragons, going to UD Arena to see the Flyers, working in his flower gardens, and running his garden railroad trains. Joe loved decorating their house at Christmas as a "Christmas Card" to their neighbors. Joe and Donna were blessed to have traveled to many places including Hawaii, Alaska, and California, along with taking several cruises. However, their favorite trips were going to the beach or lake house with their children and grandchildren. At the beach, Joe never got tired of watching the ocean waves, rafting in the pool, or playing dominos and card games with his family. Joe and Donna have been blessed with the friendship, support and company of their good neighbors Ron and Carolyn Deep, Mike and Carol Vuckovich, Moon and Kim and Joe and Laura Burdick. These neighbors, along with many other family and friends, shared in celebrating Joe's 90th birthday this past



January with a birthday parade throughout the neighborhood. If you knew Joe, he was either your tax preparer, bar tender, or friend. Joe was a friend to all with many great



stories to share. He was the best husband, dad, grandfather and friend you could ever have. He will forever be missed and will always be in our hearts. Joe would like to invite you to raise your glasses and join him for one "last call" this weekend.



Visitation for Joe will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. The



funeral mass is Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carroll High School Band/ Kelly Collins Fund, 4524 Linden Ave, Dayton Ohio, 45432. www.carrollhs.org/giving.

