Edmiston, Shirley K.



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2024. "Our lives changed forever Saturday morning. The fiercest protector of our family, the strongest, most independent woman that we have known, went home to be with Jesus with Dad sitting by her side. We know Roxanne, her mother and father, her sisters Cathy, Clara, Bobbie and brother Paul were there to show her the way. She was the rock of the family, extremely caring of others and just a super person to be around, happy and gregarious. Our hearts are broken and we find comfort in the Lord, that she loved so much... until we meet again, Mom, we love you. Shirley is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bob Edmiston; children Judy (Greg) Conn, Bobby (Melody) Edmiston Jr., and Terri (Joel) LeMaster; grandchildren Nikki Edmiston, Sarah (Paul) Stoner, Amanda (Shawn) Riley, Jessica (Justin) Peyton, and Matt (Jen) Conn; great-grandchildren, Alex, Isaac, Nathaniel, Jon, Theodore, Eleanor, Lachlan, Finley, Callum; sisters Ruth Carney, Avanell Bender, brother George (Janice) Kim Jr; Beloved Randy (Rhonda) Edwards and Don Pagoda as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Elma Kim; daughter Roxanne Edmiston; siblings, Paul Kim, Charlotte DiDomenico, Clara Krumanacher and Cathy Scott. Shirley retired from Esther Price Candy, had her own catering business that specialized in her famous desserts and had worked for Avery Dennison. She loved a good game of hands and feet or Dominos. A visitation for Shirley will be held Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Mark McVey officiating. Interment will be held at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 9 at 11 am. She received exceptional care from everyone at Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Dayton



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com