EDMONDS, Ruby



Ruby Maxine Edmonds, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away at Christ Hospital on Saturday,



December 5, 2020. Ruby was born in Parrot, KY, on



December 1, 1938, to Boyd and Sally Williams. On April 14, 1961, she married the love of her life, Carl S. Edmonds.



Together, they had two



children and were owners of Edmonds Market and Perry's Fabric and Upholstery. She was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God. She had a gift for making everyone feel



special. She was beloved by her family and friends and had a smile that lit up every room. Ruby is survived by a big family whom she adored: her children, Scott (Diane) Edmonds and Vanessa (Jay) Mosley; her grandchildren, Samantha and Logan Edmonds, Ashton (Jimmy) Petrie, Morgan and McKenna



Nicely, Jayci (Josh) Spence, Alexis (Kodee) Rudd and Bailey Mosley; her great-grandchildren Corbin and Cayden Petrie, Trypp and Brayven Spence and Lillie Rudd; her brother, Strauther (Lois) Williams; her sister Patricia Mapel; her brother-in-law Jim (Brenda) Edmonds; and a host of family and friends. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Carl S. Edmonds; her brothers, Charles, Orie, Boyd and Delbert Williams; her sisters, Golda Mae Angel, Treva Scalf and Georgia Faye Cole; and her brother-in law Elston (Nellie Sue) Edmonds. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Princeton Pike Church of God. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

