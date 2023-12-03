Edmondson, Donald

Age 60, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Willow View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

