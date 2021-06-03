dayton-daily-news logo
X

EDMUNDS, Larry

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

EDMUNDS, Larry D.

80, of Springfield, passed away May 31, 2021, in his home. He was born July 18, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Haydn and Florence (Miller) Edmunds. Larry retired from Navistar

after 35 years of service. He was a car enthusiast and founding member of Mod-Tiques Car Club in Springfield. He also was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Gaffney); one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Bruce Burr; one sister, Debbie and Scott Brammer and lifelong friends, Jack and Joan Merritt, who were like family to him. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clyde

Edmunds. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman

officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00-2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League or the charity of your choice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top