EDMUNDS, Larry D.



80, of Springfield, passed away May 31, 2021, in his home. He was born July 18, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Haydn and Florence (Miller) Edmunds. Larry retired from Navistar



after 35 years of service. He was a car enthusiast and founding member of Mod-Tiques Car Club in Springfield. He also was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Gaffney); one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Bruce Burr; one sister, Debbie and Scott Brammer and lifelong friends, Jack and Joan Merritt, who were like family to him. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clyde



Edmunds. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman



officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00-2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League or the charity of your choice.

