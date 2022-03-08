EDWARDS, Billy Ray



73, husband of Linda Elizabeth Fraver Edwards, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 23, 1948, he was the son of the late Earl and Zelta Hall Edwards.



Billy was a former Clark County Magistrate and previous owner of Edwards Insurance Company. He was a previous Kiwanian Volunteer of the year, founder of Christian Unity March, and very active in



Operation Happiness. Mr. Edwards was passionately involved in many community projects. The words Billy lived by were, PEACE, LOVE and UNDERSTANDING (being open to all



perspectives) PLU.



In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by two siblings, Margie Dietrich and Bobby (Margaret) Edwards; two children, Molly (Todd) Dove and Matthew (Nikki) Edwards; six grandchildren, Rayna, Max, Mattie, Sammy, Cooper and Zach; three great-grandchildren, Mark, Ben, and Caroline Rae;



several extended family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Von Helen Edwards.



A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. To sign the online guestbook visit



www.ScobeeFuneralHome.com.



In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, P.O. Box 822, Campton, KY 41301 or WCSART.com (Sierra Club) or Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

