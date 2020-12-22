EDWARDS, Herbert E.



Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for ten days. He was born January 9, 1945, in Middletown. Herbert's favorite things were visiting with his family and eating out at local restaurants. Preceding him in death were his parents, J. Edgar and Margaret (Billett) Edwards; two brothers-in-law, James Nuss and Bill Myers; and one sister-in-law, Josephine Edwards. He is survived by one brother, Don Edwards; two sisters, Thelma Nuss and Carolyn Myers; his legal guardian, Kristy Perry; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family; his house mates, Brandon and Rusty; and his many caregivers. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at North Monroe Cemetery, Dr. Dan Flory officiating, with interment following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Herbert E. Edwards. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, your local family-owned funeral home since 1905. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

