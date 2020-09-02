EDWARDS, Ruth A. Age 71, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1948, in Moberly, Missouri, the daughter of Alvin B. and Grace (Glen) Wilkinson. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Wilkinson. She leaves behind to forever cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 53 years, Ervin "Ed" Edwards and a dear friend, Bet Pimperton who called her every day to check on her. Ruth had a beautiful one acre flower garden that she worked on endlessly that even got the attention of the Columbus Dispatch and the Madison Press. She also had the best collection of all types of dolls, bears and angels. Ruth will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



