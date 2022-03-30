EDWARDS, Thomas

EDWARDS, Jr.,



Thomas Howard



Age 81, of Gahanna and most recently Hilliard, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022,



after a sudden and brief illness. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on August 5, 1940, to the late Thomas and Edna (nee Moncrief) Edwards. After



losing his parents at a young age, Tom was cared for during his high school years by his



Uncle Bill and Aunt Madge Foy in Indiana and then Michigan. They also predeceased Tom.



Tom joined the United States Air Force in 1958, and served four honorable years in the service before his discharge in 1962. In 1967, Tom met and married the love of his life,



Marilyn Isabel Ours, and they were married for over 50 years until her death in 2020. In 1976, Tom moved his family to



Kettering, Ohio, where they lived until 2005, when Tom and Marilyn returned to Columbus and took up residence in Gahanna.



After receiving a degree from Franklin University, Tom worked for decades in technology sales. He was active at Good



Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kettering, Ohio, and then at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Gahanna, Ohio. He was also an



active member of the Gahanna Lions Club. In September, Tom had the pleasure of participating in a military Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., a dream come true for him. Throughout his life, Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends,



traveling, and laughing. He was ever-present in his family's lives, and touched and was cherished by many.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn, oldest sister Shirley Ann, and cousins



Jacque, Pat, and Dave Foy. He is survived by his sister Edwina Camp, cousin Bill Foy (Jane), children Kimberly E. Hoffman (Jeffrey) and Shawn T. Edwards (Rose), brothers and sisters in law Virgil and Delorse Ours and William and Virginia



Huffman, numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved grandchildren Owen S. Edwards, Alexander T. Hoffman, and Claire O. Edwards.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff and residents at Ashford on Sturbridge in Hilliard for their companionship, and the doctors, nurses, chaplains, and staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital for their expert care and



support.



Visitation will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, from 3pm to 7pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10am, also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Thomas's name to the Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry.

