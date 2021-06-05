dayton-daily-news logo
X

EGGENSCHWILLER, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

EGGENSCHWILLER, Donald G.

Donald G. Eggenschwiller, 80, of Indian Lake, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Pastor Jim Ellington and Pastor Karen Blackburn will begin funeral

services at 5:00 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Indian Lake

Community Church in Russells Point, OH, with visitation from 2-5 pm. In accommodating fashion true to Don for his family and friends around the Dayton area, Pastor Jim Ellington and Pastor Randy Warner will begin services at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Restoration Park Church, Building B in Medway, OH, with visitation from noon-2 pm. Burial will

follow in New Carlisle Cemetery, New Carlisle, OH. Memorial contribution in Don's name may be given to Hospice of

Dayton. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be shared at


shoffstallfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top