EGGER, RACHEL

EGGER (Smith),



Rachel Joan



Rachel Joan (Smith) Egger, 92, died of Covid-19 Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center, in Ohio. Rachel was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Springfield, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Arlington "Arl" Smith, Sr. DDS and Rachel Margaret (Cory) Smith, and two brothers, George Arlington Smith, Jr. and Cornell Bretland "Bret" Smith. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Samuel "Sam" Frank Egger of Spfld. OH. Rachel & Sam were blessed with two sets of identical twins, Barb (Ric) Barnes of Ft. Wayne, IN; Nancy (Dale) Arnold of Carson City, NV; Julia "Julie" Boldt of Spfld, OH, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN; Janet (Dave) Vorst of Florence, KY. In addition she is survived by 14 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren, her brother Dr. Burton Gerard Smith DDS of Indianapolis and numerous relations spread all over the USA. Those relatives residing in Springfield, OH, include her brother-in-law Walter Robert (Carolyn) Egger, niece Linda Egger, and nephew Tim Egger. Burial will be at Ferncliff Cemetery Spfld. OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rachel's name to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 1801 Saint Paris Pike Springfield, OH 45504.

