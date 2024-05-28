Ehlenbach, Shirley A.



Shirley Ann Ehlenbach, age 74 of Fairborn passed away May 24, 2024. She was born January 15, 1950 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Englerth) Ehlenbach. Shirley earned her Master's degree in education and retired after many years working for Charter Schools in the Dayton area. She is survived by two daughters, Monica (Matthew) Hougan, Jessica (Scott) Woodard; five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Gabrielle, and Zachary Hougan; Sarah and John Woodard; two sisters, Betty (Steve) Carrier, Judy Ehlenbach; two nephews, Keith Carrier, David Bowman; niece, Sarah Bowman; as well as extended family. Private services. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.



