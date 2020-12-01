EICK, Edward Lee



Age 45, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born November 13, 1975, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of William and Sandra (Brown) Eick. He loved his



family and friends and was always up for an adventure. He liked to fish and enjoyed attending motorcycle events of all kinds. He was employed in the HVAC industry and was often seen in the field with his "bub", Steve and son, Gage. Eddie will be forever loved and missed by those he left behind. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Eick; maternal grandparents, Edward and Jeanne Kleismit; paternal grandparents, Elwin and Pearl Pauline Eick; and numerous aunts and uncles. Eddie is survived by his mother, Sandra M. Eick; sons, Gage and Steffen; brother, Steve and wife Deborah; niece and nephew, Shaun and Leah; and numerous aunts,



uncles, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held



Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 PM at Forest Hills Memorial Garden in Tipp City. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.

