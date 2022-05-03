ELAM, Virginia C.



"Jenny"



Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Spring Hills Assisted Living at the age of 96. She was born



October 8, 1925, to Edmon and Alma Booth. On June 10, 1950, she married Joseph "Joe" Elam and they were blessed with 60 years of marriage. Jenny graduated from Trenton High School in 1944. She was employed as a service assistant at Ohio Bell for 15 years. Jenny was an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ serving on the diaconate and also participated in Women's Guild. An avid bowler and Red's fan, she also loved working at the polls on Election Day, watching the news, and volunteering for Friends of the Library. Her most endearing gift, however, was helping others, especially those less fortunate. In the words of one of her caregivers, she was a "beautiful soul." Jenny is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Carl) Batliner, her son, Kevin (Lisa) Elam, her granddaughters Elizabeth Batliner, Kathleen Batliner, Heather Didier, and Kara Sempsrott, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Jenny was preceded in death by five loving siblings, Kenneth, James, Agnes (Hahn), Lorraine (Slifer), and Ted. Donations may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 114 South Broad Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Shared Harvest, or Friends of the Library. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown 45042 will be Friday, May 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Luh and Jerry



Minor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



