ELBERFELD, Vella Louise



Vella Louise Elberfeld, 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021. She was born September 5, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Ellsworth and Naomi Lucille (Williams) Setty. Mrs. Elberfeld was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved animals and spending time with her family. She had been employed at the Boston Store, Community Hospital and Taco Bell. Mrs. Elberfeld is survived by three children: Jack Michael (Sherry) Elberfeld, Charles Raymond (Samorn) Elberfeld and Joseph William (Lisa) Elberfeld; grandchildren: Che Elberfeld, Rachael (Nick) Nundahl, Travis Elberfeld, Shannon Elberfeld, Edward Elberfeld (Joelle Jensen), Evan Elberfeld, Sara (David) Brodeur, Jacob Elberfeld (Makala Sizemore), Joseph (Janelle) Wright, Julie Wright and Karen (Bryce) Garrett; many great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Nancy Setty; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Edward Elberfeld, October 12, 1990; a daughter, Cindy Louise Shaffer; siblings, Charles Setty, Brenda Mercer and Jerald Setty; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Bishop Jordan Houseman officiating. Friends may visit with Mrs. Elberfeld's family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com