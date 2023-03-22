Elder, Doris

Elder (Hutchins), Doris L. "Luddy"



On March 12, 2023 we said goodbye to our beloved matriarch and mother, Doris Louise "Luddy" Hutchins-Elder, affectionately known as "Nanny". She was born January 8, 1929 to William and Lodie Hutchins in Springfield, Ohio. She was baptized at an early age, and attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist church and later attended Greater Grace Temple. She was employed for many years as a housekeeper at Community Hospital and in private homes before retiring. She was an avid reader and would read 2-3 books at a time. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, talking on the phone and especially spending time with family and friends. The Elder family is steeped in tradition. Nanny found joy cooking family favorites for her loved ones. Doris leaves to cherish her memory her only living sibling, Lois "Red" Young and sister-in-law, Reva Hutchins; her loving and devoted children, James (Diann) Elder, Mattie Walton (Bobby Mims) Juanita Elder (William Casey) and Martha Logan; her doting grandchildren, who adored her, Darnell Walton (Natalie), Kanika Elder (John), Jamila Elder, TeJuan Rowe, Daniel Walton, Antoine Rowe, Dametrus Walton and Monique Elder, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including special nieces, Gloria Hutchins, Sandra Howard, Geraldine Mack, and Judy Collins and special family friend, Betty Patton. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lodie Hutchins, her loving husband of 63 years, Marvin "Senior" Elder, 11 brothers and sisters and three children, Artith Anise, Marvin "Huck" Jr. and Bruce Lamar. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation is Friday, March 24, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. in Greater Grace Temple. Funeral service is Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. with an hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

