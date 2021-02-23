ELDRIDGE, Chester
"Chet"
CHESTER "CHET" ELDRIDGE, 64, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, February 20th, 2021. He was born August 25, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of William and Mary
(Nelson) Eldridge. He is
survived by his daughters:
Brittany (William) Wheeler and Rachelle (Andrew) Hutchinson; grandchildren: Jeremy and Amanda Wheeler; five siblings and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Chet is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 27th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday
February 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral