X

Eldridge, Robert

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ELDRIDGE, Robert Robert Eldridge, 73, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. The time and place of his services has been changed. A celebration of Robert's life will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 8:00 PM. Pastor Walter Mock will be officiating. The full obituary may be viewed at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.