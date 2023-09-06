Elfers, Michael Ivan "Mike"



Michael Ivan Elfers "Mike", 82, of Springfield went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 19th, 1940, in Greenville, Ohio the son of Arnold and Catherine (Hepler) Elfers.Mike graduated from Wittenberg University in 1965 and retired after 20 years from Town & Country School where he was a teacher. He was a devoted member of Grace Bible Church where he had served as an Elder. Mike was an avid fisherman, an accomplished wood carver and enjoyed gardening. Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marvis Elfers: two children: Michelle Elfers and Erik Elfers (Melissa); a brother, David Elfers (Donna); sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Elfers, Sarah Tegtmeier and Patty Hershberger (Paul); grandchildren: Erik and Emily Elfers; nieces and nephews: Matthew Elfers, Catherine Elfers, David Elfers, Brian Elfers, Michael Elfers, Kevin Elfers, Kristin Abel, Shannon Dalman, Lisa Elfers, Christie Dodane, Jill Purk, Amy Hall, Paul Hershberger, Jr. and many great nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Catherine Elfers and a brother, Alan Elfers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 1500 Groop Rd., Springfield. A celebration of life will be on Thursday, September 7th, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org and The Joshua Fund at www.thejoshuafund.com. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





