Elijah, Lawrence



Lawrence Elijah, age 55, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday July 20, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Monday, July 29, 2024, at Potter's House Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown St. Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



