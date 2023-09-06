Elkins, Bessie Ray



BESSIE RAY ELKINS, 98, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away in her home on Friday, September 1, 2023. She was born in Knoxville on January 24, 1925, the daughter of the late John H. and Willie M. (Guy) Strader. She was a charter member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Bessie is survived by her daughter, Judy Hatton, with whom she made her home; grandson, David E. (Daphne) Smith; great grandson, Austin Ryan Smith; brother, Earnest (Carol) Strader; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are step-daughters, Jeanette Charles and Jackie Duckette; devoted caregivers, Kelli (Shane) Dunsmore, Harli Dunsmore (Randall Dykes) and Ganon Vincent; and dear friends, Judy Entler and Bonnie Sayers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rell Elkins; sons, Sonny Carr and John Abbott; siblings, John H. Strader, James A Strader, Lena Humphrey, and Mary A. McCarty; step-daughter, Geri Pietschman; and dear friends, Rev. Orbie and Rosemary Estep Sr. Bessie's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





