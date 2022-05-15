ELLERBE, John T.



Age 54, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence. John was a Network Administrator at WPAFB for many years and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was



preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Ellerbe. John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter and



son-in-law, Julia M. and Taylor Pink of Iowa; son, John P. Ellerbe of Lancaster; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill Ellerbe, Bob and Marcie Ellerbe, Ted Ellerbe and Jodie Paulsen, Ken and Sheryl Davenport; granddaughter, Hannah L. Pink; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Karin and Rolf Steffen of Germany; nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VA Hospice in John's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

