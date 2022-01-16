Hamburger icon
ELLERMAN, William

ELLERMAN, William "Bill"

81, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center.

Bill was born October 16, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late Stanley and Velva (Brune) Ellerman.

He retired from NCR after 30 years of service. Bill was an active member and a Deacon at the First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. He served as the historian and was past president of the Sons of the American Revolution, Richard Montgomery Chapter.

Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzanne Ellerman; son, Scott Ellerman; mother-in-law, Betty White; as well as 3 nephews and 2 nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Miamisburg with

Pastor Stephen Spurgin officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

