dayton-daily-news logo
X

ELLINGER, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ELLINGER, William

Hamilton "Bill"

Age 76, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Flat Rock, NC. Bill retired to Ft. Myers, FL, after a lifelong career at General

Electric. He was preceded by his parents, Albert and Marie Grooms Ellinger; his son,

Jonathan Ellinger; and his brother, Jack Kinderdine. Survivors include his wife of 51 years Judy; his son Jefferson Ellinger (Amanda Brookins), daughters Lori (Karl) Stocker and Melissa (Luke) Sweeterman; his sister, Susan Kinderdine; brothers David (Jan) Ellinger and Robert (Sheryl) Ellinger; three grandchildren William Stocker, Julia Sweeterman and

Eleanor Stocker. Bill will be remembered by loved ones and friends for his loyalty, compassion and a sense of humor that would resonate with everyone that knew him. Bill had a hugely generous heart and a brilliantly wise and curious mind. He was happiest spending time with family, immediate and extended, sharing stories of adventures grand and mischievous. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fairhaven Church, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Jim Futrell officiating. Interment will follow the services at

David's Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jonathan William Ellinger

Memorial Scholarship Fund at give.osu.edu (fund No. 641895).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
BARRETT, John
3
BEERMAN, Martin
4
COAKLEY, Thomas
5
HAVENS, Delbert
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top