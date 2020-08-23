X

ELLINGTON, WALTINA

ELLINGTON, Waltina Crystal Age 51, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev Joseph Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/

