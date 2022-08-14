ELLIOTT, Carol

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 62, of Dayton, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Engleman; sister, Mitzi Knox; and brother-in-law, Bobby Knox. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Rick Elliott; sister, Sherry (Nathan) Engleman; brothers, Tony, Andre, and Bryan Engleman; nieces, April Engleman, Jennifer (Matthew) Wesley, Traci (Scott) Reed, and Jackie Woods; nephew, Christopher Engleman; great-nephews, Badis Bidani, Michael and Rowan Engleman; great-niece, Maddie Lou Reed; and a host of other loved ones and friends. Carol worked at Grub Steak for 25 years and Kroger for 9 years. Carol was a very sweet and caring person who always put others before herself. She will be very deeply missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 5pm-7pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Funeral Services will be 10am, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

