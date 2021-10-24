ELLIOTT, Mary



Age 96, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on September 12, 2021, surrounded by family members in Kansas City,



Missouri. She was born January 30, 1925, at home on the family farm near West Mansfield, Ohio, to John Lloyd and Hattie Corwin Elliott. She had seven brothers and three sisters who all preceded her in death. She married Burgess L. Elliott in 1949. Burgess went home to the Lord in 2015. From that marriage of 66 years, Mary was the mother to four sons: John G. Elliott (Carol), Mark D. Elliott (Beverly), Robert M. Elliott (Melissa) and Thomas L. Elliott (Trenna), and step-mother to Burgess L. Elliott III (Jane),



Timothy O. Elliott (Bonnie), 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and dozens of close nephews and nieces. Early life on the Elliott family farm instilled the values of hard work, love of family and a strong faith in Christ. After high school graduation and WWII ended, she moved to Akron and worked as a dental assistant. Her brother Robert found her employment with Ohio Bell in Springfield before meeting



Burgess. They married and lived in Columbus, Ohio, before moving to Springfield where they settled down, raised a family and established several businesses. Mary was the consummate wife and mother. Her focus on raising her boys while serving to support Burgess in his business pursuits was notable. Elliott-Lawwill Insurance Agency (1950's) would become Elliott Insurance followed by The Accent Shoppe that matured into Elliott Interiors (1970's-80's). After the boys were raised, Mary was active in the operation of Elliott Interiors. Her keen eye for style and beauty was evident in the store's settings and layouts. She was an exceptional gardener and brought a God-given sense of natural beauty into many of the store's design plans. Mary's greatest strength was her indomitable faith in Christ. She was a relentless prayer warrior. Her simple trust and obedience to the Lord was an example to many. In the early 1980's, she witnessed her husband and each of her sons accept Christ (Acts 2:28) and be baptized into obedience. She leaves a strong legacy of sons and family members that serve Jesus Christ directly and through ministry.



Mary was active in many clubs throughout the years including the Eastern Star, First Christian Church, Northwestern Local Schools, Springfield Book and Garden Clubs. She and Burgess were quietly very philanthropic to churches, ministries and to people they encountered who were in need.



Mary died within a few days of a serious fall. However, she remained very healthy and active for her age. Mary enjoyed her last years living in the homes of her sons and their families. In that time her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were able to closely know and love on Grandma Mary.



The life of Mary I. Elliott will be celebrated during a memorial service at a time yet to be determined by the family.

