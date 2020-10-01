ELLIOTT, Richard LeLand Passed away at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday, September 27th, 2020, at age 63. He is survived by his 5 children, 6 grandchildren, 1 brother, and 1 sister. He will be greatly missed. A private memorial is being handled by his children for family and close friends.
ELLIOTT, Richard
