X

ELLIOTT, Richard

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ELLIOTT, Richard LeLand Passed away at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday, September 27th, 2020, at age 63. He is survived by his 5 children, 6 grandchildren, 1 brother, and 1 sister. He will be greatly missed. A private memorial is being handled by his children for family and close friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.