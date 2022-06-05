ELLIS, Betty Lois



Age 81, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 27, 2022. Betty was born July 25, 1940, in Breathitt County, Kentucky, to the late Rollin and Eva Mae Cole.



Betty worked as a server and manager for local establishments such as: The Manchester Inn, Brown's Run, Capozzi's, the Blue Goose, and Lake's Jewelry. Not only did she take care of others for her career, she also specialized in helping friends and family and many people depended on Betty's care and kindness. Betty was devoted to Christ and was a proud member of the Stratford Heights Church of God.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Ellis; and son Anthony Martin.



Betty is survived by her sons, Randy (Cindy) Martin, and Robert Martin; grandchildren, Regina Taylor, Nate Martin,



Jessica Harper, Jody Harper, Nicole Adams, and Aimee Taylor; great-grandchildren, Brenton Taylor, Kayde Martin, Braden Cope, Zaila Blevins, and Kristen Middleton; and special niece, Karen Sue Apgar Scholz.



A celebration of Betty's life will take place Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Wildwood Golf Course, 601 Aberdeen Dr. Middletown, OH 45042.



