ELLIS, Charles T. "Chuck"



94, passed on the evening of December 18 and his memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31 at Newcomer



Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton; visitation is at 1 PM with the service following at 2 PM. Chuck was born in



Xenia, OH, raised in North Dayton, and lived in Huber Heights for 60 years. He put his family first including his wife Ruth and kids Keith, Craig, and Kim. Chuck retired from Chrysler after 42 years as an engineer. He was very involved in youth sports in HH and also enjoyed hunting, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, Philipps Aquatic Club, and family vacations by car. He could fix anything and did so without procrastination. Please view the full obituary at: newcomerdayton.com/obituaries.

