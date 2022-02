ELLIS, Patricia McBeth



Mrs. Patricia McBeth age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, departed life



Friday, January 21, 2022, at her residence. Preceded in death by husband, Marshall Ellis, sons, Lamar and Mark Ellis.



Survivors include her daughter, Marie Hayden, son, Andre Ellis, sister, Betty Green, granddaughters, Jasmine Hayden and Manone Ellis, grandson, Dre Ellis and great-grandson Lorenz Richardson and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held 2, Feb., 2022, at Dayton VA Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Rev. Craig High officiated.