ELLIS, Robert

ELLIS, Sr., Robert C.

"The Wiz"

Age 76, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. Bob coached

soccer at Alter High School for 37 years. He was also Treasurer of O.H.S.A.A.. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ellis; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gwyn and Frank

Armstrong; and by a nephew, Douglas "Dougie" Apple. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Katie Ellis; mother, Janet Ellis; sons, Bob (Karen) Ellis and Cam (Elizabeth) Ellis; daughters, Jennifer (Scott) McCune and Jaime (Jack) Wellman; a sister, Joy (Glenn) Whaley; brothers, Dan (Pat) Ellis, Jim Ellis and Chuck Ellis; eleven grandchildren and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. at Alter High School Soccer Field. Guests are requested to dress in bright colors. Masks are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 pm at St. Charles of Borromeo. Mass will be livestreamed at www.StCharles-Kettering.org In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: The Wiz Scholarship Fund, C/O Union

Savings Bank, 5651 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45429.

