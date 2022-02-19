ELLIS, Theresa

ELLIS (Bertram),



Theresa D.



Age 69, of New Carlisle, passed away February 15, 2022, at



Hospice of Dayton. Theresa was born in Livingston, TN, on June 5, 1952, to the late Oplis



"Otto" Bertram and Rebecca Joyce Bertram (Smithson). She was a member of the Restoration Park Church in Medway, OH, and volunteered to serve at their food pantry. She was a wonderful mother, mammaw, sister, aunt, and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Curtis Clemons. Her memories will be cherished by her sons, Chris Marcum (Alicia) of Bowling Green, KY, and Tyson Marcum of Glasgow, KY; grandchildren, Anthony Marcum, Jayden Marcum, and Jacey Marcum; sisters Patricia Hatmaker (Danny) and Debra Gabbard (Joe); nieces, Becky Lonergan (Fred) and Anita Lonergan (Matthew); special family friend Jackie Baughman (Kenny) and family.

