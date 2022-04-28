ELLIS, Uva Ann



Uva Ann Ellis of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was 77 years old. Uva was preceded in death by her brother Donald, her father Elmer Scott and her mother Pauline Tewart (nee Cox) Scott; her aunts Uva Duff (Dudley) and Alleen Evans (Jack). She is survived by her children, Don Scott, Laura Smith, Nathan Scott, Caci Kilmer and Caci's husband Mike; six grandchildren Mollie Smith (fiance Chris Wessel), Maggie Smith-Weller (husband Ian), Dawna Burke, Ashley Spaulding, Cami and Mica Kilmer. four great-grandchildren Izzy, Dalton, Gunner and Grayson. Uva graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in the Class of 1962, and then attended Miami-Jacobs College studying Accounting. Uva retired after a long time with Meijer Stores where she worked as a cashier. She really loved Meijer and the many friends she made there. Prior to Meijer, Uva worked as a florist with several local flower shops and greenhouses in the Miami Valley. She also worked in the family businesses at Duff's Cafe and the Lakeside Inn. She loved to cook, and shop for ingredients at Meijer. She made many friends at Dublin House, where she lived for the past several years. She especially enjoyed the regular get togethers there and cooking for



everyone. The family would like to invite all her friends and relatives to attend a visitation at 10AM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at Holy Trinity Church located at 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042. Graveside Services will be held following the Mass at Evergreen Cemetery at 401 N. Miami Ave., in West Carrollton, OH. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, is serving the family. Online



