Elmore , Michael



Michael C. Elmore Sr., 69, Born April 4th in Philadelphia, PA. He passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2024. Michael moved to Dayton at a young age. A graduate of Paul L. Dunbar High School, he furthered his education at Bowling Green University before enlisting in the United States Navy as an Aircraft Electrical Engineer. During his military career, Michael served numerous tours of duty and continued his service in the US Naval Reserves. Services will be held on Sept. 18, 2024, at Needmore Road Church of Christ, 12:00 pm.



