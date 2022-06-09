dayton-daily-news logo
ELSASS, George Joseph

George Joseph Elsass, born January 29, 1948, in East

Palestine, Ohio, passed away in his sleep on May 24, 2022,

after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A Marine who served in the Vietnam War, George was an avid Steelers fan, a craftsman, mechanic,

father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He lived his life as best he knew. Having come from a large family, George leaves behind his three children,

Stephanie, Dawn and Brian, their partners, three grandsons and a granddaughter. A private celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future. If you'd like to honor George, grab a Pepsi and yell out "go Steelers!" He'd love to hear from you.

