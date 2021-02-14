ELWOOD, Robert

ELWOOD, Sr.,



Robert L. "Stretch"



Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Robert was born January 10, 1933, in Export, Pennsylvania. In 1951, he graduated from Washington Township High School, where he lettered in three sports. Later he attended Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, and lettered in both basketball and baseball. In 1966 he relocated with his family to Middletown, Ohio, and took a position with Kaiser Engineers working on "Project 600" at the Armco Steel Plant. Later he worked for the Muth Brothers and the McGraw Construction Company as a civil/structural engineer and supervisor, and also as a superintendent for their blast furnace division. Bob retired in 1992 from Local #290 Ironworkers Union, Dayton, OH. Bob coached Knothole Baseball and Pee-Wee Football in Middletown from the late 1960's into the early 1980's. He served as baseball Commissioner at Smith Park and was also president of the



Pee-Wee Football organization in 1976. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict and was a past member of Lincoln Lodge #693, a member of V.F.W. Post #3809, American Legion Post #218, and the Loyal Order of the Moose #501.



After retiring, Mr. Elwood became an avid golfer. He worked for several years at Shaker Run Golf Course and for many years played in numerous golf leagues at Armco Park Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Jones) Elwood; parents, Harrold and Dorothy (Walker) Elwood of Export, PA; and by sisters, Jean O'Brien of Greensburg, PA, and Jane Lynch of Ft. Pierce, FL. He is survived by two sons, Lee (Debbie) Elwood of Kettering and Larry Elwood of Miamisburg, and one grandson, Kyle Elwood of Miamisburg.



Visitation will be held 10-11 am, Friday, February 19, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral service will follow at 11 am with Pastor Adam Profitt officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's name may be made in support of Rathman Ballfield at Smith Park, Diamond #8. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

