ELY, Lawrence R."Larry"



Age 64, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born December 7, 1957, in Middletown, Ohio; the son of the late Marnel Lee and Ethel Joyce (Hinkle) Ely. Larry worked for General Motors for many years until his retirement. He would always be there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed help or home repairs. He loved trains and was an avid collector. In his free time, he loved to go on many cruises, spend time with his family, but mostly be with his husband, Bradley. Larry will be remembered for his inquisitive, goofy, and bright personality. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his husband and family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jamie Ely; sisters-in-law, Cherry and Emilee Ely; and nephews, Butch Ely and Dennis Jr. Fahl. Larry is survived by his beloved husband and soulmate, Bradley Ely; loving daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Porter; son, Michael (Melissa) Ely; grandchildren, Autum, Khloe,



Josephine, Connor, and Kane; brothers, Ronald, Timothy,



Robert "Bobby," and Laurel "Spider;" sister, Diana (Dennis) Fahl; special friends, Vincent and Cyndi Porter; and numerous extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 4:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A



visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00PM-4:00PM until the time of service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

