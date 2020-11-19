ELYEA, Barbara



Barbara Elyea age 62 of Kettering, Ohio, daughter of John Clifford Clouse and Opal Marie (Spicer) Clouse, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at The Oaks of Kettering. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Bethany) and Brandon Elyea, grandchildren, Zahne Long, Oliver Elyea, Evan Elyea, Cheyenne Elyea, and Connor Elyea, her sister Brenda (Timothy) Walker, as well as many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Opal Clouse and her sister, Karen Clouse. Barbara was devout follower of Christ and wanted nothing but the best for her family. Celebration of Life will be at a later date at the request of the family. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.

