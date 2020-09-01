EMBRY, Theresa Jackson Theresa Jackson Embry, 82 of Dayton, OH, departed from this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 27, 2020. Born July 24, 1938, in Lima, OH, Theresa was the only child of Hazel Jackson. Theresa later moved to Dayton to attend Roosevelt Junior High School and graduated from Jefferson Township High School. Theresa earned a Bachelor's Degree from Miami University (Ohio) in Education and later served on the University's Teachers Advisory Committee. In 1958, she married her college sweetheart, Wayne Embry and supported his career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) that spanned nearly 60 years. During that time, she was revered by the NBA players and their families and lovingly referred to the players as "her guys". She mentored many NBA wives by encouraging them to "have their own lives" and stressed their responsibility to give back to their communities. Theresa Embry was a phenomenal woman. She unapologetically fought for racial equity and inclusion for over 50 years. Not only was she a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, but she was a teacher, a social worker, a mentor, and a community leader and activist. Her community volunteer experience spanned across the Midwest, having served as board chair of two different Urban League affiliates-Milwaukee and Cleveland. In Milwaukee she served on the Inner City Arts Council Board, Children's Outing Association Board and was active with her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha and the Milwaukee Chapter of Links. In Cleveland she served on the Cleveland Clinic Board, Grand Jury Foreman, and the AIDS Foundation, among others. As a fearless community activist, in 1965 she joined Martin Luther King Jr. for the March in Selma, Alabama which led to the passing of the Voting Rights Act. Theresa had a passion for books, African American art, the New York Times, Martha's Vinyard and music. She also exposed her children to other cultures through the arts. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Wayne Embry, and devoted daughters, Deborah and Jill; son, Wayne Jr; granddaughter, Theresa Orlando; cousins and extended family members. To know Theresa was to like, love and admire her. Family members and friends will deeply miss her warm heart, giving and loving spirit, and her sense of humor. Her legacy will live forever. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute, 2049 E 100th St, Cleveland, OH 44195. Service Info: Viewing: 1:00-2:00 pm. Hour: 2:00 pm. Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020. Location: Anderson Funeral Home, 40 Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 or online streaming: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NzcwMmNlM2UtMmZiZC00OGZjLWEyMzUtMTRiNWM3OWU5NTZk%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2282806b8d-e9d0-4f31-97a3-bd6bb44df70f%22%2c%22Oid% 22%3a%223ae0cf29-cac4-4bea-a4a8-9555b3662f51%22%7d

