EMENAKER, Joan M.



Age 92 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday December 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. She was born in



Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 24, 1929, the daughter of



Joseph and Ann (Harbrecht) Hartung. On May 25, 1957, she married Larry E. Emenaker and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2018. Mrs. Emenaker was a Secretary for the Fairfield City School District, retiring after 30 years of service.



Survivors include four children, Dr. Charles E. (Becky) Emenaker, Holly J. (Ron) Eveleigh, Dr. Nancy J. Emenaker, and Greg J. (Lisa) Emenaker; seven grandchildren, Lauren and



Daniel Emenaker, Dr. Elisha Eveleigh, Jacob, Austin,



Andrew and Sarah Emenaker; a brother, Joseph Hartung.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be from 9:30am-11:00am, Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Funeral services at 11:00am. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Association or the City Gospel Mission. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



