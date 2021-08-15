EMERICH, Carol Lee



80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at Hearth & Home, El



Camino, on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on October 13, 1940, the daughter of the late Laurence and Mary Ridenour.



Carol graduated from Fairview Park High School and Ohio



University with a B.S. in business. She was employed as an Assistant Buyer at Halle's



Department Store in Cleveland, Ohio, and later worked in



security for a department store in Rochester, N.Y. She moved to Springfield in 1966 and dedicated herself to raising her three children. After her children were raised, she worked for Roediger Realty in advertising and sold real estate for several years. Carol was a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church for 45 years working Vacation Bible School and was a member of Session. She changed her membership to Northminster Presbyterian Church and volunteered at their Christmas



Bazaar and at the Water Step Shoe Drive. She became a member of its Session. Carol also worked as a volunteer in the



kindergarten at Reid School in the Clark-Shawnee school



district. It was a job she dearly loved until it was stopped by the pandemic.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John D. Emerich; three children, Beth Ann Chetty (Bala) of Springfield, John Laurence Emerich of Columbus, and David Michael Emerich (Christa) of Shelbyville, Kentucky; and two grandchildren Brendan Chetty and Ella Chetty.



A private family service celebrating Carol's life will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, OH 45503. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



