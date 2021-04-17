EMERSON, Lucille N.



Age 98 passed away April 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter Paula (David) Trimble of Middletown. She was lovingly cared for by her daughters Paula, Linda (Ron) Maxwell; granddaughter Heather (Gabe) Passmore; grandson Daniel Emerson of CA; great-grandchildren Tanner Hughes and Aubrey Passmore.


