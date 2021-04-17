EMERSON, Lucille N.
Age 98 passed away April 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter Paula (David) Trimble of Middletown. She was lovingly cared for by her daughters Paula, Linda (Ron) Maxwell; granddaughter Heather (Gabe) Passmore; grandson Daniel Emerson of CA; great-grandchildren Tanner Hughes and Aubrey Passmore. Arrangements in the care of Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH
45327
https://www.arpprootfh.com/