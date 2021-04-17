X

EMERSON, Lucille

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

EMERSON, Lucille N.

Age 98 passed away April 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter Paula (David) Trimble of Middletown. She was lovingly cared for by her daughters Paula, Linda (Ron) Maxwell; granddaughter Heather (Gabe) Passmore; grandson Daniel Emerson of CA; great-grandchildren Tanner Hughes and Aubrey Passmore. Arrangements in the care of Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.