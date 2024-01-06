Emrick, Nicholas Powers "Nick"



EMRICK, Nicholas "Nick" Powers, age 20 of New Lebanon was born on April 11th, 2003 and passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 1st, 2024. He was preceded in death by his Nanny, Linda (Greene) Powers. Nick is survived by his loving mother, Dawn (Sean) Corley; loving father, David (Heather) Emrick; siblings, Nate, Hayden (Gab), Channing (Bailey), Ella, and Bree; papaw, Jerry Powers; grandparents, Randy and Mary Emrick; special great aunt, Sue Greene-DeBusk; 2 nieces Josephine and Jayme; aunts and uncles, Darin (Elizabeth) Powers, Kelly (Heath) Dale, Paula Stovall, Deena (John) Kemper, Deann (Brandon) Beal, Dana Greene, Trisha and Dusty Gephart, and Kari and David Butler; cousins, Morgan (Bobby), Tori (Justin), Brooke (Nick), Holly (Nash), Hayden (Annika), Landen, Taylor (Kevin), Olivia (Preston), Ethan, Ella, Cassie (Corey); and many more extended family and countless friends which includes his Brothers in Arms in the Marine Corp. Nick graduated from Dixie High School in 2021 then briefly attended Sinclair Community College before enlisting in the Marine Corp. He was scheduled to leave for his MOS at 29 Palms, California just days after his passing. Nick enjoyed working out, hanging out with friends, and shooting hoops with his Dad and Brother. Nick was a well-known jokester and loved to make people laugh. He cherished spending time with his Momma, whether it be enjoying her snack plates, attending his brother Nate's games together or having their special movie nights. He also appreciated the outdoors, being active, and talking sports with his Papaw and Dad. Nick loved his family and was deeply loved in return. He will forever be missed. A visitation will be held from 4-7PM on Sunday, January 7th at First Baptist Church in New Lebanon. Funeral service will begin at 12:00PM on Monday January 8th also at the church. Interment with Military Honors will follow the service at Trissel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project and/or the Dixie High School Athletic Boosters. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



