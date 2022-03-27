ENDERLE, Ronald L. "Ron"



Ronald "Ron" L. Enderle – age 84 of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. He was born in Ft. Wayne, IN, to the late Leon and Genevieve Enderle (nee Kintz). On February 7, 1959, he married his wife of 58 years, Mary Albers. He loved animals, helping others, and laughter. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.



He is survived by his children Craig (Beth Flege) Enderle, and Steve Enderle; grandchildren Krystal (Alex), Danny (Britney), and Lauren (Ben); daughter-in-law Patty Enderle. Also



survived by numerous family, and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Mary Enderle.



Visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11AM-12NOON at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976



Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with service at Noon. Pastor Marshall Duke officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's



Cemetery in Hamilton. Donations may be sent to Animal Friends of Butler County and St. Jude Children's Hospital.



