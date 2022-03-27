dayton-daily-news logo
ENDERLE, Ronald L. "Ron"

Ronald "Ron" L. Enderle – age 84 of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. He was born in Ft. Wayne, IN, to the late Leon and Genevieve Enderle (nee Kintz). On February 7, 1959, he married his wife of 58 years, Mary Albers. He loved animals, helping others, and laughter. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his children Craig (Beth Flege) Enderle, and Steve Enderle; grandchildren Krystal (Alex), Danny (Britney), and Lauren (Ben); daughter-in-law Patty Enderle. Also

survived by numerous family, and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Mary Enderle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11AM-12NOON at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976

Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with service at Noon. Pastor Marshall Duke officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's

Cemetery in Hamilton. Donations may be sent to Animal Friends of Butler County and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

