ENGEL, George M.



George M. Engel of



Englewood, Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2021, following surgery. He was born June 23, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Margaret Schell Engel and the late George M. Engel III. George was a graduate of Wittenberg University and



University of Dayton where he received his MA. He was a City of Dayton police officer and sergeant for 16 years until



retiring in 1992. George and his wife Karen Wade Engel were married for 47 years. Together they raised three children after giving birth to quadruplets. Infant son, Douglas George Engel survived only 16 days. Children Kevin, Sarah and Laura fondly recall their father's special brand of wry humor, quiet strength, and playful ways. Teddy Grahams left on their



bedposts each night before he left for work provided a sign of his love and insured that they would be greeted with raucous bear hugs the following day. In 1990, at the age of 40, with three 5-year-old children, George suffered a massive stroke. Many months of rehab, hard work and stubborn determination enabled him to regain ability to use his left side and



relearn how to walk. George resumed his lifelong enjoyment of America's National Parks, began taking family camping trips, daringly skydived, and returned to college for an



additional degree. He loved his dogs, his weekly trips to Circle Tail, Inc. for dog training activities, and attending the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra music series. George performed a



regular 3 day/week workout at the Kleptz YMCA without fail, and never missed a day's session on his stationary bike. George was blessed to have spent his final two months



together with all of his immediate family, especially his two cute grandbabies. He is survived by his loving wife Karen; 2 daughters Laura Engel and Sarah Engel; son Kevin (Sarah Zhu) Engel; grandchildren Ian and Naomi Engel; mother Margaret Engel; sisters Debbie Engel and Darlene Engel; niece Julie (Joe) Tunney; and three adoring dogs.



Visitation, under strict COVID-19 guidelines, will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, OH 45322. A



celebration of life memorial will be scheduled for later in the year. Cards are welcome in lieu of flowers. Contributions can be made to Circle Tail Inc. at www.circletail.org.

