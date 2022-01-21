ENGELHARDT, Dorothy Levitt



Passed away January 18, 2022, at age 93. She is survived by her loving children, Debbie and Simon Igielnik, Lynn Engelhardt and Beth and Louis Guttman; her beloved grandchildren, Ben and his wife Jessica, Ruth and her husband Ben, Jon, Julien and her husband Adam, Aaron, Ellyn and Isaac; and great-grandchildren, Aliza, Shuli, Sarah, Yael and Nani; and her loving sister, Ann Brenner. Also beloved nieces and nephews - some she wasn't even related to.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Simon; her parents, Recha and Boris Levitt; and her two brothers she adored, Albert and Ted Levitt.



Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a gift in our Bubbie's memory to Beth



Abraham Synagogue, Hospice of Dayton or any charity that promotes kindness and justice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

