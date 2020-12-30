ENGLAND, Richard

X

ENGLAND, Clarence Richard

Clarence Richard England, age 83 of Carlisle, passed away

Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in Mann, West Virginia, the son of Clarence and Ruby (Bowman)

England.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rose, and his son, Rich.

Dick is survived by his three children, Margie (Randy) Winkler, Dave (Donna) England and Steve (Melissa) England, 9

grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild. He also leaves his brother, Donald, and two sisters, Nell Wick and Cathy Smith.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 10:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro. Visitation will be Monday 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

