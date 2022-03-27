ENGLEFIELD,



Richard Hastings



Age 84, passed away Saturday evening, January 29, 2022.



Richard "Dick" was born



November 26, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the youngest son of three born to Rupert Harold Englefield from England and Carolyn Garver Englefield from Indiana.



Richard graduated from Springfield High School in 1955 and went on to complete four years of college between both Ohio University and The Ohio State University. His major fields of study were civil engineering, political science, and later, journalism. He began his career in New York City, working as a packaging engineer for International Paper Co. He then worked for Union Camp Paper Corp. as Sales Service Manager for the Liner Board Division. He later relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, working as a construction field engineer on high-rise office buildings before finally moving to Trenton, Florida, to marry his late wife Patricia Kelly and pursue his many interests during retirement.



Richard had a tremendous love and admiration for his brothers, Frederick William Englefield III (deceased) (Janet) of



Granville, and Dr. Robert Garver Englefield (deceased) (Ruth) of Springfield.



He also had an everlasting love for his three children and wife Patricia Kelly (deceased December 30, 2021) as well as his first wife and high school sweetheart (Roberta Ann) of Newark, mother of their three children: Carolyn Englefield of New York City, Diane Englefield (deceased), Rick Englefield



(Jennifer) of Newark, his grandson, Rick Englefield Jr.; and step-grandchildren, Kayla and Alex.



Richard was a proud, high-spirited gentleman - a man of faith, integrity and inherent decency. He had a love of writing,



music, gardening, and golf. Richard was loved and adored by many and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.



His final resting place is Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. A memorial service in "Celebration of His Life" will be held at a later date for close family and friends.



Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dick or to leave a message of condolence for the family.

